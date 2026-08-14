India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming, Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Match Online?

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India play their first Test in Sri Lanka in nearly a decade starting on Saturday, when the country celebrates its Independence Day. The visitors completely flattened Sri Lanka on their last visit in the country for a Test series in 2017 but since then, Indian batters’ credentials of facing spin has come under sharp scrutiny due to their abject failures against New Zealand and South Africa at home.
It is also the start of what could be an uphill struggle for India to avoid failing to qualify for the a second successive World Test Championship final. The visitors were dealt a blow well before their visit to Sri Lanka even started with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out. Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is also out for this Test, and possibly the next one as well. It means that India could probably go with a spin department consisting of Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Siraj will be India’s pace spearhead but it is yet to be seen if Gurnoor Brar or Prasidh Krishna get the nod to be his partner.
When and where to watch IND Vs SL 1st Test?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will take place on Saturday, August 15, at the Galle International Stadium, Galle. The match will begin at 10 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 9:30 AM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of IND Vs SL 1st Test match?
In India, the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of IND Vs SL 1st Test match?
In India, the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website with an active subscription.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.