IND vs SL, 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna’s 3 for 63 was impressive in more ways than one

India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series, but the margin of victory only tells part of the story. Over five days, India found answers to several questions that had surrounded them before the Test, while some individuals strengthened their cases in emphatic fashion. As they head to Colombo, four key takeaways from Galle stand out — and could dictate the second Test, starting Sunday.

Padikkal strengthens No. 3 claim

Devdutt Padikkal of India plays a shot during Day 4 of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka, on August 18, 2026. (CREIMAS) Devdutt Padikkal of India plays a shot during Day 4 of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka, on August 18, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his claim to the No.3 spot, at least for now, making 221 runs in the Test. The left-hander arrived in Galle after impressing in the warm-up game, where he made 142, and left for Colombo as India’s standout batsman. His 167 in the first innings and patient 44 in the second showcased the technique and temperament that team management and selectors wanted to see. More than the runs, it was his authority against Sri Lanka’s spinners — through assured footwork, clever use of the crease and constant strike rotation — that stood out.