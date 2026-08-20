IND vs SL, 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna’s 3 for 63 was impressive in more ways than one

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India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series, but the margin of victory only tells part of the story. Over five days, India found answers to several questions that had surrounded them before the Test, while some individuals strengthened their cases in emphatic fashion. As they head to Colombo, four key takeaways from Galle stand out — and could dictate the second Test, starting Sunday.
Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his claim to the No.3 spot, at least for now, making 221 runs in the Test. The left-hander arrived in Galle after impressing in the warm-up game, where he made 142, and left for Colombo as India’s standout batsman. His 167 in the first innings and patient 44 in the second showcased the technique and temperament that team management and selectors wanted to see. More than the runs, it was his authority against Sri Lanka’s spinners — through assured footwork, clever use of the crease and constant strike rotation — that stood out.
Manav Suthar’s 10/131 was built on variety and persistence. He struck with his very first ball, finding Dinesh Chandimal’s edge, then removed Lahiru Udara and later Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara in the first innings. In the second, he dismissed Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Udara before returning on the final day to break Sri Lanka’s resistance, including the wickets of Sonal Dinusha, Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha. With Colombo next and five Tests against Australia at home in January, Suthar has a chance to build on this performance. With Ravindra Jadeja ageing, his exploits offer India a glimpse of a potential long-term left-arm spin successor.
Prior to the first Test, Shubman Gill said this was the best he had ever seen Prasidh Krishna bowl. At Galle, he backed his captain’s praise with the ball. His match haul of 3/63 in 24 overs showcased hard lengths, bounce, seam and awkward lift on a surface offering little assistance to pacers. His first-innings dismissal of Niroshan Dickwella ended a 146-run partnership with Dinusha. He was particularly effective in the second innings, extracting awkward bounce from a pitch that was helping the spinners. Kamindu Mendis fell to extra bounce, while Dickwella chased a rising delivery and was caught behind. Krishna’s bouncers and angles made him India’s most effective seamer.
With India’s batting against spin under scrutiny after recent struggles at home, the Galle Test offered an improvement. Rather than allowing spinners to settle into a rhythm, India challenged them with decisive footwork, sweeps and selective aggression. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant advanced and attacked at key moments, while Devdutt Padikkal combined positive strokeplay with disciplined defence. Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja were more restrained, showing India could absorb pressure when required. While there were some lapses — Gill fell twice to Jayasuriya — India did find solutions against spin, which hopefully holds them in good stead in Colombo.
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