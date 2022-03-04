India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: 4000 fans come to watch Virat Kohli’s milestone match in Mohali

On a day, when Virat Kohli became the 12th Indian cricketer to play in 100 Test matches during the first Test match of the two-Test match India Sri Lanka series at the IS Bindra PCA International Stadium on Friday, the stadium saw more than 4,000 fans watching the historic Test match. While the fans were enthralled by Kohli’s 76-ball knock of 45 runs and cheered him for every ball he faced, Rishabh Pant’s breezy knock of 96 runs off 97 balls too made the fans cheer with joy.

Rishabh Pant walks back after a brilliant knock of 96 off 97 deliveries. Live – https://t.co/c2vTOXAx1p #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/br0O7nDaIN — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

The day started with Indian coach Rahul Dravid presenting Kohli with a special cap marking the historic 100th Test match of the cricketer as Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was present on the field apart from Kohli’s elder brother Vikash Kohli watching from Box Enclosure 2. As Dravid presented the cap to Kohli, the India coach shared his thoughts on Kohli’s feat. “It is a testament to everything that is great in our sport. Sweat, discipline, courage, skill, determination, desire, focus, you had it all. You had a great journey. Congratulations to you and your family on this fantastic achievement. It is well deserved, well earned and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room,. Double it up,” Dravid told Kohli before handing him the special cap.

What a moment to commemorate his 100th Test appearance in whites 🙌🏻 Words of appreciation from the Head Coach Rahul Dravid and words of gratitude from @imVkohli👏🏻#VK100 | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/zfX0ZIirdz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

Kohli, who was hugged by wife Anushka Sharma, who too is in bio-bubble, then replied as he joined the likes of Sunil Gawaskar, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to have played in 100 Test matches for India. “I want to thank BCCI and to get my 100 th Test cap from one of my childhood heroes is indeed amazing. It’s a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and this could not have been possible without you. With the amount of cricket we play in three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format,” said Kohli, who also completed 8,000 runs in his Test career later in the day.

The 4,000 odd fans, who had started to arrive at the stadium as early as 6.30 am in the morning, were delighted with India choosing to bat first. As Kohli came into bat after the fall off Mayank Agrawal in the 19th over, the fans cheered with chants like chants like ‘Chiku, Chiku’ and “King Kohli”. The most vociferous chants came from the South Pavillion Terrace and young kids too enjoyed their hero’s feat. “We had come to watch Virat sir play in his 100th Test match and we are glad that we too are a part of this historic Test match. From seeing him wave from the team bus early in the morning to watching him receive the special cap and later playing a knock of 45 runs made our day. It was disappointing that he missed in creating history by scoring a hundred but we are hopeful that he will score a century in the second innings in case India bats,” said Ahmedabad native seven-year-old Reyansh Thakkar, who was accompanied by his parents and younger brother Riyarth .

While Kohli’s departure saw his elder brother Vikash Kohli leaving the stadium, almost 4,000 fans were delighted to see Pant play a breezy knock of 96 runs off 97 later in the day. As Pant smashed nine boundaries and four sixes during his 172- minute stay at the crease, fans were eagerly waiting to watch Pant’s fifth hundred of his career before he departed missing his century by four runs. “I have been a Rishabh Pant fan since long and the way he accelerated after his 50 reminded us of the way Shikhar Dhawan played against Australia during his knock of 187 runs at this ground in 2013. Seeing Pant miss the hundred made us bit sad but that’s the way he plays and it was a memorable knock for us,” said Rahul Gautam, a student. Fans were seeing coming to the stadium one hour prior to the gates opening at 7.30 am in the morning.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla too watched the match along with PCA president Rajinder Gupta in the pavilion area. Gupta also attended a meeting with the BCCI officials during the day.