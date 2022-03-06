India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Ashwin becomes India’s second-highest wicket-taker, equals Kapil Dev’s record

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday equalled Kapil Dev’s record of 434 Test wickets as he took two wickets during the second innings of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali to reach the milestone.

Ashwin becomes India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. Ashwin is now only behind Anil Kumble (619) in the list of Indian bowlers with most dismissals in red-ball cricket.

Only four Indian bowlers have taken more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin had overtaken Harbhajan Singh in the elite list during India’s home series against New Zealand last year.

Ashwin has also overtaken Harbajan (50) for the most wickets against Sri Lanka in a Test match.

With the new record, besides Kapil, Ashwin has also overtaken Sir Richard Hadlee (431), Sir Richard Hadlee(431), Rangana Herath (433) and Dale Steyn’s (439) record.

Ravindra Jadeja’s superb all-round show put India firmly on course for a big innings victory, his five-wicket haul helping the hosts end Sri Lanka’s first innings at 174 on the third day of the first Test.

With 400 runs behind India’s first innings score of 574, Sri Lanka, after following on, reached 10 for 1 at lunch in their second innings.

Virat Kohli’s 100th Test and Rohit Sharma’s first game as skipper is turning out to be Jadeja’s match as his 5 for 41 in 13 overs had the islanders crashing in just 45 overs.