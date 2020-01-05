India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is IND vs SL 1st T20I?

Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. (PTI Photo) Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: All eyes will be on seamer Jasprit Bumrah as he returns to the international circuit when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. The 26-year-old, who is arguably India’s best bowler in all the format, was out for four months with a back stress fracture.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led unit would also look to test how the likes of Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur react to pressure situations in death overs alongside Bumrah in the absence of frontline speedsters Mohammed Shami (rested), Deepak Chahar (stress fracture) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (sports hernia).

When is IND vs SL 1st T20I?

IND vs SL 1st T20I will be played on Friday, January 5, 2020. This is the first of the three-match series.

Where is IND vs SL 2nd T20I?

IND vs SL 1st T20I will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

What time is IND vs SL 1st T20I?

IND vs SL 1st T20I will start at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs SL 1st T20I?

IND vs SL 1st T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream IND vs SL 1st T20I?

The live streaming of IND vs SL 1st T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

