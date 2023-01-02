India vs Sri Lanka,1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Hardik Pandya will be expected to begin his full-time T20 captaincy tenure on a bold note as the Indian T20 team prepares to start its life beyond Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with the three match series against Sri Lanka, beginning here on Tuesday.

The followers of Indian cricket got more than glimpse of Hardik’s vision for the team when led the team to victory in the rain-hit T20 series in New Zealand. In an ODI World Cup year, the shortest format is not priority for the Indian team but the series will allow Hardik to start planning for the future, specifically the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India’s famed top three — Rohit, Kohli and Rahul — are not part of the squad and irrespective of their T20 future , the team must prepare for life without them.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, will take place on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

What Time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 take place?

Advertisement

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

How To watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.

Advertisement

India squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara