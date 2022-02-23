India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Streaming: With the number of claimants increasing heading into T20 World Cup, there will be no let-up in India’s willingness to experiment or their intensity in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, beginning here on Thursday.

Coming off a 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies, the in-form Indians will look to do an encore against the visiting Sri Lankans, and the Rohit Sharma-led squad has a realistic chance of achieving that.

But the endeavour to complete another clean sweep will not mean a climb-down from their keenness to give enough game time to as many players as possible in the lead-up to the World Cup, which will be held in Australia in October-November.

The absence of the team’s established players, such as Virat Kohli and Rishbah Pant as well as KL Rahul, in the upcoming three T20 Internationals will definitely translate into more opportunities for the likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson.

Squad:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

What Time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 take place?

India vs West Indies 1st T20 will be played in Lucknow.

How To watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.