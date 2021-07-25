India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: The match will take place in Colombo. (BCCI)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: After clinching the ODI series with two opening victories, India will take on hosts Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Moving past the final ODI loss on Friday, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be focussing entirely on the shortest format as the three-T20I series in Sri Lanka will be the final set of games for them before the T20 World Cup. Varun Chakravarthy is in line for his international debut after solid performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Either one of Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad might make their debut too. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will hope to build their momentum in the T20I series after their first win against India on home soil since 2012.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will begin at 08:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 25. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I be available?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live commentary and updates on indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.