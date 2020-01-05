India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: India aim to start new year on winning note

Virat Kohli has scored a half-century in every T20I he has played against Sri Lanka Virat Kohli has scored a half-century in every T20I he has played against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After wrapping the previous decade on a positive note, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit will aim to start the new year on a winning note when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first T201 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. The match will also mark the return of India’s premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who was sidelined for four months with a back stress fracture.

IND vs SL 1st T20I Preview: Kohli looks to maintain perfect record against Sri Lanka

However, experienced candidates in the likes of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the series and the management would like to test a few players in their absence. For the opposition, the main challenge will be to restrict Kohli and other batters from exploding in the surface, which is renowned for hosting high-scoring encounters. Stay tuned for LIVE SCORE UPDATES!