India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Guwahati Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Wind, shower expected

India vs Sri Lanka (Ind vs SL) 1st T20I, Guwahati Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli will set the ball rolling in Guwahati on Sunday as India and Sri Lanka kickstart the three-match series. It all starts at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday as the biggest city in Assam welcomes cricket after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

No posters, banners, placards or anything else that can be used as a background for text messages will be allowed inside the stadium. The statement comes on the back of protests across Assam over the Indian government’s recent Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which have led to curfews, internet shutdowns and at least four deaths in the state so far.

All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to make a comeback after injury. The Indian team would be checking out how the likes Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur react to pressure situations in death overs alongside Bumrah in the absence of frontline speedsters Mohammed Shami (rested), Deepak Chahar (stress fracture) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (sports hernia). (Ind vs SL 1st T20I Preview)

Guwahati Weather report:

There are, however, chances of a downpour in Guwahati later in the evening during the course of play. It is also expected to be windy, according to Accuweather. Guwahati woke up to a cloudy Sunday before it started drizzling.

Barsapara Stadium pitch:

Barsapara Cricket Stadium has hosted only 1 T20I so far – between India and Australia in 2017, in which India suffered a 7-wicket loss after being bowled put for a paltry total. If rain stays away on Sunday, it is expected to be a high-scoring encounter.

