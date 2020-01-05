India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Dream11 Team: Playing 11, Captain, Vice-Captain Prediction

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah will make his comeback. (Source: File Photo) India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Dream11 Team: Jasprit Bumrah will make his comeback. (Source: File Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India will resume their fine streak of form into the new decade at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday when they face Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is.

While Virat Kohli will look to surpass Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-getter in T20Is, the returning Jasprit Bumrah will concentrate on getting two more wickets to go past India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is — Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets). Considering the Men in Blue’s home form and the strength of their side, India will hope to start off the series quite comfortably, as again they have won 11 out of 16 T20Is against Sri Lanka — joint-most for India against an opponent along with Australia.

After back-to-back T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies, India will look to carry on with the wind on their sail. The second and third matches of the series are in Indore and Pune respectively.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga, Lakshan Sandakan.

DREAM11 TEAM:

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews (vc), Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Isuru Udana.

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd