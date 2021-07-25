India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Varun Chakravarthy set for IND debut

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online: A formidable India, with a galaxy of powerhouse IPL performers, start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International on Sunday. Having lost a game in the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan”s men would look to go one better against Sri Lanka with a team that is ahead in almost all departments. Coach Rahul Dravid will, however, want to check out Chakravarthy, who can bowl off-breaks, carrom ball and also take the deliveries away from right-handers, having proved his prowess in the Indian Premier League.

For Sri Lanka, the first win against India in an ODI on home soil after nine years could be just the turnaround that the country”s cricketing ecosystem needs after being in shambles for years.

Dasun Shanaka is a young captain but is trying to be instinctive on the field but with some quality players like Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando in their ranks, they would try to pose quality challenge for the Indians.