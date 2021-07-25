scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 25, 2021
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Varun Chakravarthy set for IND debut

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: A formidable India start as favourites against the Lankan Lions.

July 25, 2021 6:33:40 pm
IND vs SL T20I LIVEIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online:  A formidable India, with a galaxy of powerhouse IPL performers, start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International on Sunday. Having lost a game in the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan”s men would look to go one better against Sri Lanka with a team that is ahead in almost all departments. Coach Rahul Dravid will, however, want to check out Chakravarthy, who can bowl off-breaks, carrom ball and also take the deliveries away from right-handers, having proved his prowess in the Indian Premier League.

For Sri Lanka, the first win against India in an ODI on home soil after nine years could be just the turnaround that the country”s cricketing ecosystem needs after being in shambles for years.

Dasun Shanaka is a young captain but is trying to be instinctive on the field but with some quality players like Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando in their ranks, they would try to pose quality challenge for the Indians.

Live Blog

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Sri Lanka India Cricket India take on Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

The Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

