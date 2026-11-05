India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI shifts from Delhi to Visakhapatnam

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that the 1st ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on December 13, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. The board said that the shift was necessitated ‘in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work’ at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
“The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium. The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026,” the BCCI statement said.
The Delhi venue last hosted an international fixture during India’s clash against Afghanistan.
India are currently engaged in an ODI series against New Zealand, with the T20I leg having concluded last month. After the 5-match ODI series, India and New Zealand will play 2 Tests. The New Zealand tour will be followed by the home assignment against Sri Lanka, which includes both ODI and T20I series. Apart from the three ODIs, Sri Lanka will also play a three-match T20 International series during their tour.
🚨 News 🚨
First ODI between India and Sri Lanka to be held on December 13 shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam
More details 🔽 | #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @mflone_
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2026
Last month, the BCCI had dismissed reports suggesting that the opening ODI of the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka had been shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad. In a brief statement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said the match, scheduled for December 13, was allotted to Delhi as per standard policy and no change had been made to the venue.
“Reports suggesting that the India-Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI,” Saikia was quoted as saying by PTI.
“Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy,” he had added.
IND vs SL ODI & T20I Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|
Time (IST)
|1st ODI
|Dec 13
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|2:00 PM
|2nd ODI
|Dec 16
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|3rd ODI
|Dec 19
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Dec 22
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Dec 24
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Dec 27
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:00 PM