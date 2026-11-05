India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI shifts from Delhi to Visakhapatnam

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that the 1st ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on December 13, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. The board said that the shift was necessitated ‘in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work’ at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium. The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026,” the BCCI statement said.