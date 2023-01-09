India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Playing XI tip off: Rohit, Virat, Rahul return to the lineup, Bumrah to wait for comeback

After a 2-1 three-match T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India will turn their attention to as many ODI games against the visitors. The series marks the beginning of a crucial ODI year in India that will conclude with the World Cup in winter.

With Hardik Pandya having led a young bunch in the last two T20I series, the men in blue will look up to some of the senior players making a comeback in the ODIs.

Rohit, Virat, Rahul to return in the lineup

While Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the side for the first time since he sustained an injury during the ODI series in Bangladesh, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who also weren’t part of the T20 squad against Sri Lanka, are expected to walk straight into the playing XI in Guwahati.

“The BCCI has shortlisted 20 players who will be rotated till the 50 overs ICC World Cup,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said after a high-level BCCI review meeting held in Mumbai earlier this year.

It is highly unlikely that any of the aforementioned trio miss out a mention among the 20. While either of Shubman Gill or Ishan Kishan are expected to open alongside captain Rohit Sharma swiftly followed by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav at three and four, KL Rahul would be a big presence in the middle order given the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Bumrah to wait for his comeback

Even though Jasprit Bumrah was included in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka, the team management is expected to take their time before giving a go ahead to the 29-year-old, who sustained a recurring back injury in the buildup to last year’s T20 World Cup.

Bumrah had missed out on the 2022 Asia Cup after he had picked up a back injury during the 2022 India tour of England. Having made a comeback in the three-match home T20I series against Australia, the right arm quick would complain of back pain ahead of the South Africa series and was eventually ruled out of the pinnacle event down under.

Mohammed Shami, who picked up a shoulder injury ahead of the ODI series in Bangladesh, may also have to wait before making a comeback in the XI. The Australia Test series may also be a factor kept in mind when it comes to both Bumrah and Shami’s playing time in the three ODIs.

India are likely to go with the pace troika of Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

IND vs SL Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madhushanka, Maheesh Teekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

IND vs SL Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama