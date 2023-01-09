India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL ODI live

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: After a 2-1 triumph in the three-match T20I series, now Team India led by Rohit Sharma is all set to take on the visitors in the One Day Internationals. Both the teams will face each other in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday in a day/night contest.

Meanwhile, India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI series as well. India’s pace spearhead Bumrah’s international comeback has been delayed after being ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka on fitness grounds.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming details:

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI will take place on Tuesday, January 19, 2023.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati in Assam.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.

ODI Squads

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka’s squad for India ODIs: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.