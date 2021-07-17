India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

While Virat Kohli’s men are keen to set their dismal Test record in England straight, the team led by Dhawan and coached by Dravid — the man responsible for creating the pool, will never accept that this is a “second string” outfit taking on islanders, who are going through their lowest ebb.

In the series comprising three ODIs and as many T20s, one can expect a few combinations being tried out during a series which got delayed by five days due to COVID-19 scare in the Sri Lankan camp.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

Expect Prithvi Shaw, Vijay Hazare Trophy’s top scorer to open alongside Dhawan, while seniors Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to find automatic slots in the playing XI. However there are multiple contender for other slots. Will it be Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad for No 3 slot? Will Suryakumar Yadav’s 360 degree hitting ability be used or Manish Pandey get a final chance to show some consistency? Will Krishnappa Gowtham’s off-spin and big hits be preferred over Krunal Pandya’s left-arm darts along with cheeky batting skills? How is Rahul Chahar placed against Yuzvendra Chahal, who hasn’t been in best of forms of late? And who will don the big gloves? Is it Rahul Dravid’s protege Sanju Samson or the mercurial Mumbai Indians man Ishan Kishan, who can really pack a punch?

When will India vs Sri Lanka Series begin?

India vs Sri Lanka Series kickstart on July 18 with the first ODI.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 2.30 pm Sunday.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI being played?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Sony sport will live stream India vs Sri Lanka series in India. You can also catch all the India Tour of Sri Lanka live score, ball-by-by commentary and live updates on IndianExpress.com.