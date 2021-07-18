scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 18, 2021
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Score: Will Shikhar Dhawan pass the captaincy test?

Sports Desk
Updated: July 18, 2021 2:01:43 pm
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Live Score Updates: Expect several debut caps handed out to players before the game as Shikhar Dhawan-led India take on an out-of-form Sri Lankan side in the first ODI of the limited-overs series. Bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been handed the responsibility of leading Sri Lanka at home. It will be interesting to see the team combination of the inexperienced Indian team. Will Dhawan give a chance to a returning Manish Pandey or Sanju Samson, who was smashing the bowlers around the park in the intra-squad/practice match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also returning to the side after recovering from an injury. He will be leading the Indian pace attack. This series is a major opportunity for Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who had a forgettable limited-overs series against England earlier this year. India’s attacking all-rounder has not been bowling his full quota of overs after recovering from back injury. It is yet to be seen if Hardik plays solely for his batting talents or his bowling as well.

Live Blog

14:01 (IST)18 Jul 2021
Dhawan's captaincy debut

Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the troops for the first time. Dhawan will also use this series as a platform to strengthen his claim to the opening spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The left-handed opener was in good form against England in March 2020. In the previous ODI he played, he scored a half-century. 

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Isuru Udana

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal

