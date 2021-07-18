India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Score: Will Shikhar Dhawan pass the captaincy test?

India vs Sri Lanka 2021 Live Score Updates, IND vs SL Match score Live

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Live Score Updates: Expect several debut caps handed out to players before the game as Shikhar Dhawan-led India take on an out-of-form Sri Lankan side in the first ODI of the limited-overs series. Bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been handed the responsibility of leading Sri Lanka at home. It will be interesting to see the team combination of the inexperienced Indian team. Will Dhawan give a chance to a returning Manish Pandey or Sanju Samson, who was smashing the bowlers around the park in the intra-squad/practice match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also returning to the side after recovering from an injury. He will be leading the Indian pace attack. This series is a major opportunity for Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who had a forgettable limited-overs series against England earlier this year. India’s attacking all-rounder has not been bowling his full quota of overs after recovering from back injury. It is yet to be seen if Hardik plays solely for his batting talents or his bowling as well.