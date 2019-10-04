Toggle Menu
India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I Live Cricket Score Online: India field firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-south-africa-womens-6th-t20i-live-cricket-score-online-6053852/

India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I Live Cricket Score Online: India field first

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Women's 6th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India have a 3-0 lead in the series. This is the last of the T20Is before the teams move on to an ODI series.

India vs South Africa 6th T20I Live Cricket Score: India are looking to make a clean sweep of the series.

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Women’s 6th T20I Live Cricket Score: The Indian unit led by Harmanpreet Kaur are aiming to complete a clean sweep over the South Africa women’s team in the sixth and final T20I match at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Friday.

After registering a five-wicket win in the previous encounter, India now have a 3-0 lead over the visitors. Heavy rainfall at the venue forced the second and third matches of the series to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. The South African team would look to secure a consolation win in this final encounter.

Live Blog

India vs South Africa 6th T20I Live Updates:

South Africa win toss, elect to bat

The Indian team will field first. South Africa win the toss and decide they will bat first. 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android