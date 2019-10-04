India vs South Africa Women’s 6th T20I Live Cricket Score Online: India field first

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Women’s 6th T20I Live Cricket Score: The Indian unit led by Harmanpreet Kaur are aiming to complete a clean sweep over the South Africa women’s team in the sixth and final T20I match at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Friday.

After registering a five-wicket win in the previous encounter, India now have a 3-0 lead over the visitors. Heavy rainfall at the venue forced the second and third matches of the series to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. The South African team would look to secure a consolation win in this final encounter.