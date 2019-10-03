India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I Live Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch the match?

India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: As rains hindered the proceedings in the ongoing T20I series between India women and South Africa women, the cricket board of both the nations came to a mutual agreement to play an additional match. Three out of the four matches have been due to rain, with the second and third game getting abandoned without a ball bowled. The additional match will be played on Thursday.

After edging out the visitors in the fourth T20I by 51 runs, India women currently have a 2-0 advantage in the series. However, now with an additional game on the cards, South Africa women have a chance to draw the series, if they manage to overpower the hosts in the last two matches.

When will India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I will be played on October 3, 2019, Thursday.

Where will India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat in Gujarat.

What time will India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I will start at 7:00 pm. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

How to watch India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I will be available on Hotstar.