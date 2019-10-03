India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I Live Cricket Score Online: India look to clinch series

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Women’s 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: The penultimate match of the T20I series between India and South Africa’s women’s teams is being played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Thursday. India currently lead the series by a 2-0 margin. Two matches of the series were washed out without a ball being bowled, prompting the slotting in of an extra fixture on Thursday. There is one final match of the series scheduled for Friday before the teams move on to an ODI series.

Shafali Verma struck a fine 46 before Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India registered a convincing 51-run win over South Africa in the rain-hit fourth women’s T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Tuesday. They will now look to go one better and assure themselves of a series win on Thursday.