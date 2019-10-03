India vs South Africa Women’s 5th T20I Live Cricket Score Online: India look to clinch series

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Women’s 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: The penultimate match of the T20I series between India and South Africa’s women’s teams is being played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Thursday. India currently lead the series by a 2-0 margin. Two matches of the series were washed out without a ball being bowled, prompting the slotting in of an extra fixture on Thursday. There is one final match of the series scheduled for Friday before the teams move on to an ODI series.
Shafali Verma struck a fine 46 before Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India registered a convincing 51-run win over South Africa in the rain-hit fourth women’s T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Tuesday. They will now look to go one better and assure themselves of a series win on Thursday.
Weather Report:
Will there be any rain playing spoilsport again? Rain is forecast for Thursday morning, but the rain is likely to get some rest in the evening, and we might actually get 4 hours of uninterrupted cricket.
Hello and Welcome to out live coverage of 5th T20I. India are unlikely to make any changes and continue with the winning combination, which means the bench-strength will remain exactly that for the remainder of the series, barring any injuries. The visitors may look to make some changes, perhaps with their spin options. Stay tuned for live updates.