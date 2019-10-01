India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND W vs SA W?

India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lead the five-match T20I series by 1-0. The previous two T20Is were abandoned due to rain followed by wet outfield. The weather forecast for the fourth T20I does not look promising either as rain is likely to play spoilsport once again. In the first T20I, India beat Sune Luus-led South African side by 19 runs. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball bowling three maidens and taking three wickets whereas Harmanpreet contributed with the bat scoring a 43-ball 43.

When will India vs South Africa Women’s 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I will be played on October 1, 2019, Tuesday.

Where will India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat in Gujarat.

What time will India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I will start at 7:00 pm. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

How to watch India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I will be available on Hotstar.