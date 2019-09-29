India vs South Africa Women’s 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Rain delays toss

India vs South Africa Women’s 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The South Africa women’s team are looking to square things off when they take on India in the third encounter of the five-match T20I series. India managed to secure an 11-run win in the first, while the second match was washed out without a ball being bowled.
There is a chance that rain will affect the 3rd T20I on Sunday as well.
Rain delays toss
Rain washed out the second match of the series earlier and looks like rains will have a say today as well. The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield in Surat.