India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs SA W?

IND vs SA, India vs South Africa Women's 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Priya Punia starred on debut with an unbeaten 75 in Smriti Mandhana's absence

Priya Punia registered 10th highest score on debut in ODIs (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian skipper Mithali Raj banked on her bowlers by winning the toss and elected to field first in second ODI. The hosts are unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI as Priya Punia’s unbeaten 75 ensured India’s middle order does not need to do much in the first ODI. Jhulan Goswami took three wickets despite playing after a long break. South African batters will be looking to tackle Indian spinners as they struggled to score in the middle overs and ended up getting all out for 164.

When will India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI will be played on October 9, 2019, Wednesday.

Where will India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI will be played at Reliance Stadium, Vadodra in Gujarat.

What time will India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI will start at 9:00 AM. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM.

How to watch India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar.

Playing XIs: 

IND W: Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav

SA W: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty(w), Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus(c), Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka

