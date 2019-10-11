India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: South Africa off to a decent start

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Women’s 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: India take on South Africa in the second ODI at Reliance Stadium, Vadodra, after registering an easy win by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.
Chasing a modest target of 165, debutant Priya Punia powered Mithali Raj-led India to a comprehensive eight-wicket win with 50 balls to spare. Punia scored unbeaten 75 from 124 deliveries including eight fours. The 23-year-old registered the fourth-highest score by an Indian batter on ODI debut.
Spin into attack
Mithali Raj introduces Ekta Bisht into the attack. South African openers have looked comfortable so far. Bisht took two wickets in the previous game. Mithali will be hoping for a breakthrough here. SA W - 34/0 in 8 overs
Good start for South Africa
A decent start for South Africa, unlike the first ODI. Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt have opened the innings. Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey are struggling to find the line, two wides each bowled so far. SA W - 14/0 in 2 overs
Toss
India have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI.
IND vs SA 2nd ODI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the cricket match between India and South Africa. India won the first ODI by eight wickets and will look to carry on the momentum in the second ODI in Vadodra on Friday. Stay tuned for live score and updates