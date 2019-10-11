India vs South Africa Women’s 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: South Africa off to a decent start

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Women’s 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: India take on South Africa in the second ODI at Reliance Stadium, Vadodra, after registering an easy win by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 165, debutant Priya Punia powered Mithali Raj-led India to a comprehensive eight-wicket win with 50 balls to spare. Punia scored unbeaten 75 from 124 deliveries including eight fours. The 23-year-old registered the fourth-highest score by an Indian batter on ODI debut.