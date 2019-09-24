India vs South Africa Women’s 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs South Africa Women’s 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After India Men’s team has finished the T20I series against South Africa 1-1, now it’s India women’s team who is to face South Africa women’s team in a 5-match T20I series starting today at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. It will definitely be the best homework ahead of World T20 in Australia which is starting on February 21. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur understands that the five T20Is under lights will offer her and coach WV Raman an opportunity to test the younger talent that has been blooded in the squad.

Squads:

Advertising

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt.n), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-capt.), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (w.k.), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi.

South Africa: Sune Luus (Capt.), Anneke Bosch, Tasmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta (w.k.), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Lara Wolvaardt.

When will India vs South Africa Women’s 1st T20 be played?

Advertising

The India vs South Africa Women’s 1st T20 will be played on September 24, 2019, Tuesday. (Match starts at 7pm)

Where will India vs South Africa Women’s 1st T20 be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 1st T20 will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat in Gujarat.

How to watch India vs South Africa Women’s 1st T20 live?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 1st T20 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 3 and live-streamed on Hotstar.

For all live updates and score, log on to www.indianexpress.com