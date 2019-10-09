India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs SA W?

India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India take on Sune Luus-led South Africa in the first ODI of the three-ODI series. The hosts won the T20I series by 3-1. However, the momentum is on South Africa’s side as they registered a convincing win by 105 runs in the last T20I of the series. The bad news for India is that Smriti Mandhana is out of the side due to injury. Pooja Vastrakar has replaced her in the squad.

When will India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI will be played on October 9, 2019, Wednesday.

Where will India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI will be played at Reliance Stadium, Vadodra in Gujarat.

What time will India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI be played?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI will start at 9:00 AM. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM.

How to watch India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI will broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Priya Punia, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee(w), Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka