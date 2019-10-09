India vs South Africa Women’s 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Jhulan Goswami strikes first ball

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) Women’s 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Despite an ordinary display in the T20I series, Sune Luus-led South Africa have momentum by their side as they take on an Indian side without the services of their star opener Smriti Mandhana. Indian skipper Mithali Raj will be playing her first ODI since February 28. Mithali has retired from T20I cricket and wants to continue playing ODI cricket till the next 50-over World Cup.

Pooja Vastrakar has been named Mandhana’s replacement. South African opener regained her form with a demolishing 47-ball 84-run knock in the last T20I. Luus is in good form as well with a half-century in the same T20I.