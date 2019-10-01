India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Could rain play spoilsport again?

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) Women’s 4th T20 Live Cricket Score: A rain-curtailed match may be on cards as India face South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat in Gujarat. The previous two T20Is were abandoned without a ball being bowled. The preparations for upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 for both teams have taken a hit due to weather conditions.
In the first T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were able to get the better of Sune Luus-led South African side. India registered a 19-run win in the first T20I riding high on Deepti Sharma’s record-breaking spell and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 43 taking the score to 130. The visitors suffered a batting collapse as only three batters registered double-digit scores. Mignon du Preez stood out of the lot with a fighting 43-ball 59 which was not enough to take South Africa over the line. India are likely to give 15-year-old Shaifali Verma another chance after bagging a duck in her debut game.
India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20 Live Streaming
Rain threat looms large
Hello and welcome to India vs South Africa Women's 4th T20I live blog. Rain is likely to spoilsport again. Both the teams will be hoping to get some action after two washed out T20Is, even if it is a rain-curtailed affair.