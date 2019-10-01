India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Could rain play spoilsport again?

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) Women’s 4th T20 Live Cricket Score: A rain-curtailed match may be on cards as India face South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat in Gujarat. The previous two T20Is were abandoned without a ball being bowled. The preparations for upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 for both teams have taken a hit due to weather conditions.

In the first T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were able to get the better of Sune Luus-led South African side. India registered a 19-run win in the first T20I riding high on Deepti Sharma’s record-breaking spell and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 43 taking the score to 130. The visitors suffered a batting collapse as only three batters registered double-digit scores. Mignon du Preez stood out of the lot with a fighting 43-ball 59 which was not enough to take South Africa over the line. India are likely to give 15-year-old Shaifali Verma another chance after bagging a duck in her debut game.

India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20 Live Streaming