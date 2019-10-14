India vs South Africa Women’s 3rd ODI Live Score Online: Raut bowled, IND W three down

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) Women’s 3rd ODI Live Score: Aiming to whitewash the series in the third and final encounter with South Africa at Reliance Stadium, India have opted to bat first in the hot conditions of Vadodara o Monday.

Priya Punia and Jemimah Rodrigues were both sent back to the pavilion early on in the opening two overs itself, as the hosts were reduced to 5/2. Punam Raut and Mithali Raj are looking to form their winning partnership back again.

Having won the T20I series 3-1, the hosts have asserted their dominance in the ODI series too, with two successful run-chases. In the second ODI, India chased a record-248, owing to brilliant knocks of Punam Raut (65) and Mithali Raj (66).