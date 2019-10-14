India vs South Africa Women’s 3rd ODI Live Score Online: Raut bowled, IND W three down

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) Women’s 3rd ODI Live Score: Aiming to whitewash the series in the third and final encounter with South Africa at Reliance Stadium, India have opted to bat first in the hot conditions of Vadodara o Monday.
Priya Punia and Jemimah Rodrigues were both sent back to the pavilion early on in the opening two overs itself, as the hosts were reduced to 5/2. Punam Raut and Mithali Raj are looking to form their winning partnership back again.
Having won the T20I series 3-1, the hosts have asserted their dominance in the ODI series too, with two successful run-chases. In the second ODI, India chased a record-248, owing to brilliant knocks of Punam Raut (65) and Mithali Raj (66).
BOWLED!
Punam Raut felt a bit restless with the runrate and paid the price to Ayabonga Khaka's deadly inseaming ball, which dislodged the bails and half-uprooted the middle stump. Raut departs having scored 15 from 33 balls. On comes Harmanpreet Singh. IND W are 23/3 after 12 overs.
Mithali, Raut standing firm
After a failed LBW shout by Marizanne Kapp on Mithali Raj in the previous over, Punam Raut begins the new one with a quick double against Ayabonga Khaka. Just the four runs from the over. India have been playing quite safely here, taking minimum risks. IND W are 23/2 after 10 overs.
FOUR!
If it ain't broke, don't change it and that's what Raut does, as she hits Shabnim Ismail to the square of wicket this time. She is on 11* from 19 balls now, while Mithali Raj, even after facing 16 balls, is yet to score a single run. Four runs from the over. IND W are 16/2 after 7 overs.
Raut gets it going
With the captain on the crease, Punam Raut has added confidence after the initial speedbump faced by India, as she hits Marizanne Kapp for the first boundary of the match. Full length delivery, and she hits it square of the wicket. Mithali Raj still yet to score a run though. IND W are 11/2 after 4 overs.
WICKET!
Well, well, well, it's all going bad to worse for India here, as Jemimah Rodrigues' leading edge is taken by Lizelle Lee. Marizanne Kapp with the wicket. Jemimah goes back for 3 off 3 balls. IND W are 5/2 after 2 overs.
WICKET!
Shabnim Ismail started off with a deadly delivery, and her attack reaps rewards as Priya Punia goes on the fourth ball of the innings itself. Careless shot, and Punia's taken by Trisha Chetty, the wicketkeeper. The Women in Blue have been dealt an early blow. IND W are 1/1 after 0.4 overs.
India opt to bat first
Mithali Raj has won the toss, and she chooses to bat first for the first time in the series, having successfully chased South Africa two times before.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the third and final ODI between India Women and South Africa Women. Having won the previous two matches and already clinched the series, Mithali Raj's girls would be looking to whitewash the Proteas. Stay tuned for more!