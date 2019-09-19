India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to become leading run scorer in T20Is

Skipper Virat Kohli left Rohit Sharma behind on Wednesday to become the all-time leading run-scorer in Twenty20 internationals. Virat Kohli led team India to a thumping 7-wicket victory over Proteas in the second T20I in Mohali.

After disciplined Indian bowling restricted the touring side to a below-par 149-5, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (40) helped the hosts chase down the target with an over to spare in the north Indian city of Mohali. With Kohli’s 52-ball 72, team India chased down 149 in 19th over.

Another record broken! Virat Kohli has now scored more runs in men’s T20Is than any other cricketer 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/1fBBGJjyOQ — ICC (@ICC) September 18, 2019

Kohli was in great touch and he smashed four boundaries and three maximums and with this knock, Kohli surpassed his Rohit Sharma in leading run-scorers list. Before this match, Rohit Sharma held the top spot in the all-time list of leading run-scorers in T20Is, as the India opener had 2422 runs from 96 matches at an average of 32.72 while Kohli was second with 2369 runs from 70 matches at a staggering average of 49.35.

Now replacing Rohit, Kohli is on the top with 2441 runs from 71 matches and also took his average over 50 in the shortest format. Rohit took his tally to 2434 runs from 97 games at 32.45 including four centuries. Kohli is the only batsman in the world who averages of 50 in all three formats at the moment.