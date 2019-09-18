India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli breaks the stumps in frustration, watch video

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian Cricket Team is known for his on-field aggression. Be it Test, ODI or T20, Kohli always keeps the game alive with his on-field aggression.

In the second T20I against South Africa, Kohli’s aggression was in full show as he took a fantastic catch to get rid off his South African counterpart.

However, in another moment of frustration Kohli lost his cool on after a fumble by Shreyas Iyer on the field.

It all happened in the 10th over of South Africa’s innings when the fumble led to Temba Bavuma and De Kock securing an extra run. Iyer’s throw was not on target which led to it. Hardik Pandya, who was the bowler, also did not make the effort to pick up the ball as the Proteas stole another run, making it three runs from that delivery.

Sent into bat, South Africa scored 149/5 against India in the second T20 International on Wednesday.

Skipper Quinton de Kock top-scored with a 37-ball 52, while Temba Bavuma made 49.

For India, Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets giving away 22 runs from his four overs.