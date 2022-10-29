India vs South Africa tip-off XI: Deepak Hooda to replace Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi to add fuel in Proteas pace attack, Reeza Hendricks for Temba Bavuma

Sunday’s T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and South Africa is expected to be played on a lively track in Perth. On a seamer-friendly surface at the Perth Stadium, South Africa would be tempted to unleash a four-pronged pace attack harnessing Lungi Ngidi with Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Wayne Parnell.

On the other hand, India would be tempted to strengthen their batting line-up by adding Deepak Hooda in place of Axar Patel.

Indian Express also argues for the inclusion of Reeza Hendricks in place of the struggling South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma.

Hooda for Patel

With four left-handed batters in South Africa’s top seven, it is highly unlikely that India will play Axar Patel against South Africa. Axar Patel has bowled well against the Netherlands but the Indian team management will most likely give batting all-rounder Deepak Hooda a game. Hooda is a proper batter and can chip in with a couple of overs with his off-spin. Hooda is more than a useful bowler.

Ngidi for Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi was impressive in South Africa’s thumping 104-run win over Bangladesh but is highly unlikely to retain his spot in the playing XI. South Africa will most likely add Lungi Ngidi to make the pace attack more fearsome and challenge Indian batters. Other things which might go against Shamsi is his poor record against India and also given the fact that Indian batters will be at ease facing him rather than a quick.

Hendricks for Bavuma

Skipper Temba Bavuma is the weakest link otherwise a formidable South African squad. If South Africa drop Temba Bavuma, they might end up winning the title. Temba Bavuma’s career strike rate is 115.41. He has crossed fifty only once in the 30 T20Is. Reeza Hendricks, another player of colour, someone who is in red-hot form, is warming the bench. Hendricks is having a cracker of a year in T20s with an average of 42 and a strike rate of 144.



India vs South Africa Head-to-Head

India is ahead when it comes to the head-to-head battle 13-9 against South Africa in T20Is. In the T20 World Cup games, India has won 4 games so far, and the African nation has won just a solitary game.



India vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch will suit the pacers. Both the teams will keep a close eye on the first match between Pakistan and Netherlands, which will be played on the same surface. Hard lengths are the way to go in Perth. Anything above 140 can be a match-winning total if the bowlers execute their plans well.

There were dark clouds on Saturday, but the weather forecast is looking promising for Sunday. The chances of rain are no more than 14% through the afternoon and is just 4% by the time the first ball of the second match is bowled.

India vs South Africa predicted XI

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw Aiden Markram, David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

India XI: KL R ahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh