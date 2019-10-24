India vs South Africa Test series in numbers: Highest runs, wickets, catches

India routed South Africa 3-0 in the Test series between the two teams. The first Test went to the home side by 203 runs. The second and third Tests saw innings defeats being inflicted on the visitors as India completely outclassed their opponents.

Here is a look at how the series went through the numbers that were generated through the course of the three Tests.

Most Runs

Rohit Sharma (529 runs) was the star of the series not only because of the runs he scored but also because of how he proved his doubters wrong by coming good at the top of the order in the Test team. He is the only batsman to have crossed 500 runs in the series.

Mayank Agarwal (340 runs) and Virat Kohli (317 runs) are the two batsmen with the highest tallies of runs apart from Rohit. Dean Elgar (232 runs), whose run tally for the series puts him at fourth spot, was the highest scorer for South Africa.

Ajinkya Rahane (216 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (212 runs) were the two other batsmen who scored more than 200 runs in the series.

Most Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin (15 wickets) was the highest wicket-taker in the series. There were four bowlers who took more than 10 wickets in the series – all of them being from India. Mohammed Shami (13 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (13 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (11 wickets) complete the quartet.

The fifth highest wicket taker of the series and the highest wicket taker from the South Africa side was Kagiso Rabada (7 wickets).

Highest Scores

There were three double tons posted in the series, all of them by Indians. Virat Kohli’s 254* in Pune was the highest score of the series. Mayank Agarwal scored a double ton in Pune while Rohit Sharma scored in the final Test in Ranchi.

Dean Elgar’s 160 in the 1st Test is the fifth highest individual score of the series and the highest from the visiting side.

Most Dismissals (By Keeper)

Wriddhiman Saha was the most effective wicketkeeper of the series by a mile. His 12 dismissals (11 catches and 1 stumping) proved the epithet of being the best keeper in the world that Kohli bestowed on him before the series.

Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klassen were both responsible for 4 dismissals each.

Most Catches

Rohit Sharma made the South Africa series his own. Not only does he top the run tally, he also tops the tally for catches taken by an outfield fielder. His four catches ranks him first, just ahead of South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, who took three catches.

Highest Partnerships

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma’s titanic partnership in Visakhapatnam, which was brought up over the first two days of the series, was the only occasion in the series a partnership exceeded 300 runs. Their 317-run partnership at the top of the Indian order, which set the tone for the rest of the series, is the highest partnership of the series.

The second highest partnership of the series was the 267-run one in the 3rd Test between Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane, which took the home team from a spot of bother to a position of strength in the final match of the series.

South Africa, on the other hand, only managed to post three 100+ partnerships through the series. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock (164 runs) in the 1st Test – the sixth highest partnership of the series – was their highest stand.