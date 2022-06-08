India vs South Africa: Team India one win away from most consecutive victories in T20Is

India is currently the No 1 ranked team in the shortest format of the game. (BCCI)

Since losing to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, Team India had registered 12 consecutive victories in the shortest format and had equalled Afghanistan’s record for most consecutive T20I wins by a Test-playing nation.

On Thursday, KL Rahul-led team will have a chance to create history if they win the opening T20I of the five-match series against South Africa to be played at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.

Ahead of the exciting series, here’s a recap of all past 12 T20I matches Team India have won:

India vs Afghanistan (November 3, 2021)

India secured their first win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with a 66-run victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Put into bat, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on a 140-run opening partnership. India scored 210 runs and restricted Afghanistan to 144. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

India vs Scotland (November 5, 2021)

India registered a dominating eight-wicket win against Scotland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Put into bat, Scotland managed to post just 85 runs. India wrapped up the chase in 6.3 overs thanks to KL Rahul’s blistering 50.

KL Rahul Scored a fine half-century against Namibia in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup. (File) KL Rahul Scored a fine half-century against Namibia in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup. (File)

India vs Namibia (November 8, 2021)

In the final game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India registered a crushing nine-wicket win over Namibia. Opting to bowl, Virat Kohli’s men restricted the opposition to 132/8 and then chased down the target in the 16th over itself. Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54) again starred as performers. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played a vital role with the ball and bagged three wickets each.

India vs New Zealand (November 17, 2021)

After the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India hosted New Zealand for a 3-match T20I series. In the first game, the Kiwis posted a total of 164 runs in 20 over which India managed to chase, courtesy Suryakumar Yadav’s 62 not out off 40. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets each.

KL Rahul’s 65 off 49 balls and Rohit Sharma’s 55 off 36 balls helped India cruise to the seven-wicket win. (File) KL Rahul’s 65 off 49 balls and Rohit Sharma’s 55 off 36 balls helped India cruise to the seven-wicket win. (File)

India vs New Zealand (November 19, 2021)

India put up a brilliant show in the second T20I against New Zealand. They chased the 153-run target in the 18th over. KL Rahul’s 65 off 49 balls and Rohit Sharma’s 55 off 36 balls helped India cruise to the seven-wicket win.

India vs New Zealand (November 21, 2021)

In the final game of the series, India completed a 3-0 series sweep over New Zealand. Opting to bat, India posted 184 with captain Rohit Sharma smashing 56 off 31. India restricted New Zealand for 111 in the 18th over. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets, while Harshal Patel bagged two. Rohit was awarded player of the series on his captaincy debut.

Ravi Bishnoi made an impressive T20I debut against West Indies. (BCCI)

India vs West Indies (February 16, 2022)

Following a 3-0 series win over New Zealand, India faced West Indies and dominated proceedings right from the word go. India chased down the 158-run target in the 19th over, with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar all chipping in with vital contributions. Ravi Bishnoi made it a memorable debut by picking up two wickets.

India vs West Indies (February 18, 2022)

The second T20I series against West Indies was a thriller where India scored a total of 186 runs, courtesy Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who scored 52 each. West Indies fell agonisingly short of the target, reaching 178 with Pooran and Powell having registered half-centuries. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up one wicket each to seal the eight-run win.

Harshal Patel picked up up 3/22 in the final T20I against West Indies. (BCCI) Harshal Patel picked up up 3/22 in the final T20I against West Indies. (BCCI)

India vs West Indies (February 20, 2022)

India completed a series of whitewash against West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Put into bat, India made 184 runs thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s quick-fire 65 off 31. In reply, West Indies ended up 17 runs short despite Nicholas Pooran’s 61 off 47. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 3/22 in his four-over spell.

India vs Sri Lanka (February 24, 2022)

After another emphatic 3-0 series win against West Indies, Team India got their campaign against Sri Lanka underway, carrying forward the winning momentum. Opting to bat, India posted 199 thanks to Ishan Kishan’s outstanding 89* off 56 along with Shreyas Iyer’s scintillating 57* off 28 deliveries. In reply, Sri Lanka could just manage 137 with Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar causing most of the damage by taking two wickets apiece.

Shreyas Iyer (right) smashed 74* off 34 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja scored 45* off 18 balls to help their side cruise to victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. (BCCI) Shreyas Iyer (right) smashed 74* off 34 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja scored 45* off 18 balls to help their side cruise to victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. (BCCI)

India vs Sri Lanka (February 26, 2022)

In the second T20I in the same bilateral series, Sri Lanka scored an imposing total of 183 runs that came on the back of Pathum Nissanka’s 75*. The target was made light by India as they chased it down in 17.1 overs with seven wickets remaining. Shreyas Iyer once again smashed 74* off 34 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja scored 45* off 18 balls to help their side cruise to victory.

India vs Sri Lanka (February 27, 2022)

India registered its 12th consecutive T20I win in the third and final match of the bilateral series against Sri Lanka. With the win, the Men in Blue equalled the record held by Afghanistan and Romania. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat. The Islanders set a total of 146 runs in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer’s fifty stabilized the chase after India lost Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson early in the innings. The Mumbai batsman’s unbeaten 73 along with Avesh Khan’s two wickets, helped their side whitewash the series 3-0.