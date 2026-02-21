India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Records, and Other Details

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India and South Africa will square off in a high-stakes match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yet again as they open their respective Super 8 campaigns in the ongoing World Cup.
In a repeat of the 2024 World Cup final, defending champions India will march into the contest on the back of a four-match winning streak, as is the case with South Africa. However, the Men in Blue will likely have a few problems to contend with, particularly their weak returns against spin, any kind of spin, this tournament. The Proteas will be alert but will be wary of what happened the last time the two teams met in Ahmedabad, also the last official meeting between the sides in December 2025.
South Africa played three of their four matches in Group D in Ahmedabad, including a pulsating double Super Over win over Afghanistan. That will hold him in good stead even as India are coming into the contest after having eked out a win over the Netherlands on the ground.
India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa probable XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk) ,Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton
Where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match live?
Live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
