India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Records, and Other Details

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) T20 World Cup Match Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Here's all you need to know as Suryakumar Yadav's India meet Aiden Markram's South Africa in the Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 21, 2026 03:38 PM IST
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's India will meet South Africa in their Super 8 opener in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's India will meet South Africa in their Super 8 opener in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time: India and South Africa will square off in a high-stakes match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yet again as they open their respective Super 8 campaigns in the ongoing World Cup.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In a repeat of the 2024 World Cup final, defending champions India will march into the contest on the back of a four-match winning streak, as is the case with South Africa. However, the Men in Blue will likely have a few problems to contend with, particularly their weak returns against spin, any kind of spin, this tournament. The Proteas will be alert but will be wary of what happened the last time the two teams met in Ahmedabad, also the last official meeting between the sides in December 2025.

India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash?

South Africa played three of their four matches in Group D in Ahmedabad, including a pulsating double Super Over win over Afghanistan. That will hold him in good stead even as India are coming into the contest after having eked out a win over the Netherlands on the ground.

IND vs SA Predicted Playing XIs

India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa probable XI: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk) ,Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA Head-To-Head In T20Is

  • Total Matches: 35
  • India: 21
  • South Africa: 13
  • Tied: 0
  • No Result: 1

IND vs SA Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Story continues below this ad

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton

IND vs SA T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match live?

Live streaming of the India vs  South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘Suryakumar Yadav can put South Africa under pressure’: Neil McKenzie explains importance of India captain in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
T20 World Cup: Former South Africa batter Neil McKenzie has picked India captain Suryakumar Yadav as the key man in the Super 8 match. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
KH X RK promo clip: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for Nelson's film but 'who is the hero?'
KH x RK Reunion video
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘Suryakumar Yadav can put South Africa under pressure’: Neil McKenzie explains importance of India captain in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
T20 World Cup: Former South Africa batter Neil McKenzie has picked India captain Suryakumar Yadav as the key man in the Super 8 match. (AP Photo)
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Trump
Three lifestyle hacks to reverse insulin resistance and protect your liver
3 habits to reverse fatty liver
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News