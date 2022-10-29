India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs SA

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: India take on South Africa in their next T20 world Cup match. India and South Africa are coming off big wins against the Netherlands and Bangladesh respectively.

Both teams have been undefeated in the tournament so far.

The winner of the contest will have one leg in the semifinal stage.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The India-South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Saturday, October 30 at the Opta stadium in Perth.

What time is the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The India- South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 4:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 4:00 pm

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?

The India-South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar