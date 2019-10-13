‘Superman Saha’: Wriddhiman receives plaudits after blinder to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn

Wriddhiman Saha has his mind set on cementing his place in the Test team, and because of that resolve he has been pulling off blinders of catches left, right, and centre. On the fourth day of the second Test in Pune, he pulled off a stupendous left-handed catch behind the stumps to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn on Sunday.

Fly & Catch – Saha Style https://t.co/ETbaFqoTOd — SAHIL GUPTA (@meetsahil) October 13, 2019

Although the wicketkeeper-batsman has only got one chance to bat so far in the ongoing Freedom Series, a quickfire 21 in Visakhapatnam, his wicketkeeping has been impeccable. After Virat Kohli enforced the follow on with a massive lead of 326 runs, the hosts piled real pressure on the visiting South Africa as they were reduced to 21/2 in the sixth over of the innings itself.

After Aiden Markram was sent back to the pavilion on the second ball of the morning by Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav claimed the second wicket of the Proteas, namely, de Bruyn. Yadav’s length delivery was nicked to the leg-side by the batsman, and was plucked out of thin air by a mid-flight Wriddhiman Saha who had enough spring on his step to imitate Clark Kent.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was so happy with the 34-year-old’s effort that he kissed him on the forehead.

Sensational catch by Saha to dismiss de Bruyne. That dismissal perfectly illustrates that while white ball cricket can sometimes have batsmen who can keep, in test match cricket the best pure keeper has to be picked! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 13, 2019

Absolutely brilliant new ball bowling from India this morning. And @Wriddhipops, you are a rock star. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2019

Wah wah Saha! Outstanding leg side catch, best I’ve seen in years👏👏 Horrid start by SA suggests match may not go into last day — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2019

Superman Saha! He just might bring pure wicketkeeping back into vogue. Down the legside, one-handed and he makes it look easy. Such a joy to watch him behind the wickets. pic.twitter.com/jAE8vRcd5N — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) October 13, 2019

Case for @Wriddhipops as the permanent Test keeper

Case for @Wriddhipops as the permanent Test keeper

He's been top class behind the stumps Advances in sports med/ rehab/ recovery have athletes in high impact sports like football, basketball play till almost 40 Saha's age 34, shouldn't be a factor in future selection#INDvSA — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 13, 2019

Saha followed his one-handed catch with a juggling effort to break a 49-run third-wicket partnership between Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis.

The South African captain couldn’t deal with Ravichandran Ashwin’s ball properly, and the outside edge was rather jumpily collected by Saha after four juggles in the air to make it 70/3 for the visitors after 23.3 overs.

Previously on the third day, Saha had impressed too, with a catch to dismiss de Bruyn himself. But that time, it was to his right with both of his hands taking care of the ball.

In the first innings, the Proteas were eventually bowled out for 275, a mammoth 326 runs behind India’s first innings score of 601/5d.