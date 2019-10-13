Toggle Menu
‘Superman Saha’: Wriddhiman receives plaudits after blinder to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn

Wriddhiman Saha earned plaudits after his stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn, which reduced South Africa to 21/2 in just the sixth over of their second innings.

Wriddhiman Saha has his mind set on cementing his place in the Test team, and because of that resolve he has been pulling off blinders of catches left, right, and centre. On the fourth day of the second Test in Pune, he pulled off a stupendous left-handed catch behind the stumps to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn on Sunday.

Although the wicketkeeper-batsman has only got one chance to bat so far in the ongoing Freedom Series, a quickfire 21 in Visakhapatnam, his wicketkeeping has been impeccable. After Virat Kohli enforced the follow on with a massive lead of 326 runs, the hosts piled real pressure on the visiting South Africa as they were reduced to 21/2 in the sixth over of the innings itself.

After Aiden Markram was sent back to the pavilion on the second ball of the morning by Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav claimed the second wicket of the Proteas, namely, de Bruyn. Yadav’s length delivery was nicked to the leg-side by the batsman, and was plucked out of thin air by a mid-flight Wriddhiman Saha who had enough spring on his step to imitate Clark Kent.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was so happy with the 34-year-old’s effort that he kissed him on the forehead.

Saha followed his one-handed catch with a juggling effort to break a 49-run third-wicket partnership between Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis.

The South African captain couldn’t deal with Ravichandran Ashwin’s ball properly, and the outside edge was rather jumpily collected by Saha after four juggles in the air to make it 70/3 for the visitors after 23.3 overs.

Previously on the third day, Saha had impressed too, with a catch to dismiss de Bruyn himself. But that time, it was to his right with both of his hands taking care of the ball.

In the first innings, the Proteas were eventually bowled out for 275, a mammoth 326 runs behind India’s first innings score of 601/5d.

