India vs South Africa Stats: Visakhapatnam Test records most sixes in a Test match

The first Test between India and South Africa recorded the most number of maximums in a match of the longest format with the two sides beating the previous record of 35 sixes in a Test match.

Rohit Sharma alone slammed 13 sixes as India and South Africa recorded a total of 36 sixes in the Visakhapatnam Test, one more than the previously-held record by Pakistan and New Zealand in Sharjah in 2014-15.

Most sixes in a Test:

36*Ind vs SA Vizag 2019/20

35 Pak vs NZ Sharjah 2014/15

27 Pak vs Ind Faisalabad 2005/06

27 Ban vs NZ Chattogram 2013/14

Mayank Agarwal follows Rohit with 6 sixes while Ravindra Jadeja and Deal Elgar each slammed 4 sixes.

All the cricketers with maximums in the first Test:

Rohit – 13

Agarwal – 6

Jadeja, Elgar – 4

De Kock, Pujara – 2

Du Plessis, Kohli, Rahane, Markram, Piedt – 1

It has been a match of records so far. Rohit Sharma continued his outstanding run in his first Test as an opener as he broke Navjot Singh Sidhu’s record of most sixes in a Test match for India. Sidhu had eight sixes in a single Test match whereas Rohit hit 13 sixes in the Test.

Rohit hit 13 sixes in the match, six in first and seven in the second innings, breaking Wasim Akram’s record of 12 sixes in a Test. He also became the first Indian opener in 41 years to score two centuries in a Test match.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja became fastest left-arm bowler to 200 Test wickets in 44 Tests. He beat Rangana Herath, who had taken 47 Tests to complete the same. Among India bowlers, only R Ashwin has taken 200 wickets in fewer matches (37) than Jadeja.

Ashwin, on the other hand, equalled Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of being the fastest bowler to scalp 350 Test wickets in just 66 matches.

India inched closer to a win, reducing South Africa to 117 for 8 at lunch on the fifth and final day of the opening Test on Sunday.