‘In the end, too easy’: India overpower South Africa to seal series

India humiliated South Africa to win the second Test by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday after bundling the visitors for 189 at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. The hosts took just half-an-hour into the third session of the fourth day to wrap up the Proteas tail.

Umesh Yadav picked up two quick wickets after the resumption of play in the final session, while Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with one as South Africa were bowled out for 189 runs in 67.2 overs. After Vernon Philander (37) and Keshav Maharaj (22) had added 56 runs for the eighth wicket, the end came quite soon as the latter was trapped by Jadeja after Yadav claimed Kagiso Rabada’s wicket.

India had enforced the follow-on after taking a 326-run lead in the first innings. South Africa had conceded a 326-run lead after being bowled out for 275 in the first innings. Virat Kohli’s 254 not out had helped India amass 601-5 declared.

ALL OUT| SA 189 2 quick wickets from Yadav and Jadeja and that wraps up the match. South Africa, all out for 189 runs following their 1st innings score of 275. India win by an innings and 137 runs and take a unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3 match series.#ProteaFire #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/mqkp6UMDAE — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 13, 2019

Congratulations Team India on one more comprehensive win. Total team effort. Bowlers were brilliant throughout the match. Catching was good and @Wriddhipops was sensational. Keep it up. #INDvSA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 13, 2019

India’s biggest win over South Africa. Been better at all aspects. And the series has been won, not on minefields, but on perfectly good tracks. This one in Pune was excellent. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2019

A world record 11 successive series wins at home for India. Shows you why playing away in India is one of the toughest assignments going. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2019

So, in the end too easy and a 11th consecutive test series victory at home for India.

Fantastic effort from the bowlers after Kohli showed his class. Congratulations Team India #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/dUdZsOHWNT — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 13, 2019

Congratulations Team India on a world record 11th consecutive Test series win. Great all round performance and 200 points now in the World Test Championship, great beginning. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/FUmlzKn9il — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 13, 2019

Well done team india @BCCI for winning the 2nd test and series against @OfficialCSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 13, 2019