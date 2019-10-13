‘In the end, too easy’: India overpower South Africa to seal series

Toggle Menu
India clinched their 11th consecutive home series in Test cricket after beating South Africa in the second Test of the Freedom Series by an innings and 137 runs, which was deservedly lauded by netizens.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates. (Source: PTI Photo)

India humiliated South Africa to win the second Test by an innings and 137 runs on Sunday after bundling the visitors for 189 at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. The hosts took just half-an-hour into the third session of the fourth day to wrap up the Proteas tail.

Umesh Yadav picked up two quick wickets after the resumption of play in the final session, while Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with one as South Africa were bowled out for 189 runs in 67.2 overs. After Vernon Philander (37) and Keshav Maharaj (22) had added 56 runs for the eighth wicket, the end came quite soon as the latter was trapped by Jadeja after Yadav claimed Kagiso Rabada’s wicket.

India had enforced the follow-on after taking a 326-run lead in the first innings. South Africa had conceded a 326-run lead after being bowled out for 275 in the first innings. Virat Kohli’s 254 not out had helped India amass 601-5 declared.

