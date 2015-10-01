India vs South Africa: Pace, bounce x-factor of South Africa’s four-pronged pace attack

Kagiso Rabada (right) along with Kyle Abbott (left) will lead South Africa’s offensive in Dharamsala. (Source: AP)

Indian top order will have their task cut out as South Africa come with all guns blazing in the upcoming 3-match T20 series starting at Dharamsala on Friday.

The Proteas have never faced lack of depth in their pace department and this time too they have enough variety to leave out Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel from the 15-member squad.

Here is who will be leading South Africa’s pace attack and why!

Kyle Abbott: Kyle Abbott could have been a dangerous customer as he can generate considerable seam movement and bounce off the pitches. In southern hemisphere, how much potential threat that will be to the likes of Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina that needs to be seen. Abbott made his mark instantly in a Test match against Pakistan but mostly stayed on the sidelines since then in Tests. But in shorter version of the game, he can’t be overlooked. He will also know a thing or two about MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina as he played for CSK in IPL.

Chris Morris: Considered as one of South Africa’s T20 specialist, Morris found himself in the national team against New Zealand T20s at home recently where he managed to get two wickets apiece in both the game. His skill also lies in his batting as Morris can hit the ball a long way. His presence can only add up to the batting depth of the visitors.

Merchant De Lange: De Lange can be the trump card on Indian pitches as he is one of the genuine quickies in the side. Moreover, he can extract steep bounce which can be handy on Indian tracks which are lucid to say the least. De Lange didn’t play T20 cricket in recent time as his last appearance was against West Indes in January. But the long break have only reinvigorated the tearaway quick.

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada made headlines just a year ago at the ICC under-19 World Cup in Dubai before he rocked Bangladesh on his ODI debut with a hat-trick. Rabada, just like, De Lange consistently clocks 140 plus and accuracy makes him a even more dangerous.

Rabada along with De Lange can form a potent pace attack, pace and bounce mixed with accuracy can unnerve the Indian top order.

