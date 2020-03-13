India vs South Africa ODI series called off

India and South Africa were scheduled to play a three-match ODI series. (Twitter/BCCI) India and South Africa were scheduled to play a three-match ODI series. (Twitter/BCCI)

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa has been called off in the face of the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The country is facing a serious pandemic,” a top BCCI official told PTI.

“The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking at the earliest available flight,” he added.

India’s remaining two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata called off in wake of COVID-19 pandemic: BCCI official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2020

News agency ANI also confirmed that the remaining two matches of the series have been called off.

India South Africa series also called off so no matches in Lucknow and Kolkata @BCCI @BCCIdomestic — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 13, 2020

Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also confirmed the development.

It had earlier been announced that the 2nd and 3rd ODIs would be played behind closed doors. The change in decision follows the postponement of the Indian Premier League, which announcement was made on Friday morning.

The IPL was due to start on March 29 but has been postponed till April 15.

The Indian team reached Lucknow on Friday.

Indian Cricket Team reaches Lucknow for ODI against South Africa on 15th March. The match will be played without any spectators army Ekana stadium. #coronavirusinindia #INDvSA #INDvsSA @BCCI pic.twitter.com/VVsePHeEzL — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) March 13, 2020

The first match of the series, in Dharamsala, was washed out without a ball being bowled. The second and third ODIs were scheduled to be held in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000. The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd