India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020: Full Schedule, Dates, Time Table, Players List, Live Streaming Details

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020: India hope to bounce back after their whitewash in New Zealand. (Source: Twitter) India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020: India hope to bounce back after their whitewash in New Zealand. (Source: Twitter)

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) ODI Series 2020 Schedule, Squad, Venues, Time Table, Players List: Although India bested West Indies and Australia earlier, they will be readying themselves to face South Africa on Thursday with broken spirits after being handed a 3-0 hiding by New Zealand.

Realising it’s time to change things in their setup, India have recalled Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shikhar Dhawan in the fold to provide some steel and experience to the youthful squad. Although Pandya has been out since September with a back injury, he has been in form with his bat in the DY Patil T20 Tournament in Mumbai off late. His versatility will prove to be crucial against the new-look South Africa team who will be coming to India after whitewashing Australia on home soil. Kedhar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur have been left out of the squad.

South Africa, on the other hand, are looking quite the team now with new names stealing the limelight every other day. From Janneman Malan, who has been added to squad for the tour of India, to Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa has recently seen some promising performances. Ever since his appointment as the new head coach, Mark Boucher has shown signs of progress in rebuilding the squad.

Captain Quinton de Kock is in the form of his life, and Faf du Plessis has rejoined the ODI squad for the first time since the World Cup. Left-arm spinner George Linde had earned his maiden ODI call-up, in place of Tabraiz Shamsi, who is unavailable owing to the birth of his child.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj

Schedule

March 12: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI (Dharamsala), 1.30 pm

March 15: India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI (Lucknow), 1.30 pm

March 18: India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI (Kolkata), 1.30 pm

The series between India and Australia will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will be available on Hotstar and you can also follow live scores, commentary, and updates of the matches at indianexpress.com.

