India vs South Africa: No tickets up for sale due to rising Covid cases

Cricket South Africa on Monday stated that there will be no tickets made available for India’s tour of the Rainbow Nation due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the world as well as in South Africa.

The statement read, “CSA wishes to inform the most ardent fans of cricket as well as all sports lovers that owing to the increasing COVID cases around the world, and the fourth wave locally, the two cricketing bodies have taken a joint decision to protect the players and the tour by not making tickets available for the India vs Proteas offerings. This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment.”

Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer said, “We acknowledge the interest expressed by the fans and other stakeholders on being able to return to stadiums and want to assure all cricket fans that this decision was not taken lightly, but was instead taken in the best interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all patrons. Consequently, we urge all sport lovers to exercise absolute care, during these extraordinary times.”

On Monday, South Africa’s T20 Mzansi Super League was cancelled for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s cricket board said.

The Mzansi Super League was scheduled to be held in February but the board said it was forced to call it off owing to the travel restrictions imposed by many countries on South Africa after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 cases last week in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron variant.

On Sunday, Cricket South Africa postponed the remaining round of CSA four-day franchise series, the country’s premier domestic competition, as a precautionary measure over COVID-19 fears.