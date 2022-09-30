scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out after he sustained a stress fracture ahead of the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohammed Siraj who worked up brisk pace while bowling the ideal 'Test match length'. (Zim Cricket/Twitter)

Mohammed Siraj will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining two T20I matches against South Africa, the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohammed Siraj as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa,” BCCI said.

“Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.”

The remaining two T20Is will be played in Guwahati on October 2 and in Indore on October 4.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

Siraj has played five T20Is for India, his last T20I appearance came against Sri Lanka earlier this year. The 28-year-old pacer was playing county cricket for Warwickshire.

Bumrah didn’t play the first T20 against South Africa Wednesday and, a day later, flew to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the back condition to be monitored.

The BCCI had ruled out Bumrah from the first T20 game against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram Wednesday. “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him,” it had said.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Bumrah had earlier missed the Asia Cup in the UAE last month due to the back injury.

BCCI has not confirmed whether Indian spearhead Jaspirt Bumrah is out from the T20 World Cup or not. If he is ruled out, either Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar, the two pace-bowling standbys for the T20 WC are likely to replace him.

Indian squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd Siraj

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 09:22:25 am
Next Story

Father-son duo thrashed for objecting to loud music being played at function

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 30: Latest News