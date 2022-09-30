India vs South Africa: Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad

Mohammed Siraj will replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining two T20I matches against South Africa, the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohammed Siraj as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa,” BCCI said.

“Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.”

The remaining two T20Is will be played in Guwahati on October 2 and in Indore on October 4.

Siraj has played five T20Is for India, his last T20I appearance came against Sri Lanka earlier this year. The 28-year-old pacer was playing county cricket for Warwickshire.

Bumrah didn’t play the first T20 against South Africa Wednesday and, a day later, flew to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the back condition to be monitored.

The BCCI had ruled out Bumrah from the first T20 game against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram Wednesday. “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him,” it had said.

Bumrah had earlier missed the Asia Cup in the UAE last month due to the back injury.

BCCI has not confirmed whether Indian spearhead Jaspirt Bumrah is out from the T20 World Cup or not. If he is ruled out, either Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar, the two pace-bowling standbys for the T20 WC are likely to replace him.

Indian squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd Siraj