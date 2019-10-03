Mayank Agarwal targets long-term India opening partnership with Rohit Sharma

Mayank Agarwal, who reached his double century on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, said he was happy to have turned his maiden Test ton into a double ton.

Speaking after the day’s play, he said, “I am extremely happy. It is a feeling I can’t describe. I am batting well and if we can keep batting together like this upfront, it will be great for the team. If Rohit and me can keep contributing to make 450-500 every time, it will be very tough for the opposition.”

Mayank and Rohit Sharma put on a 317-run stand for the opening wicket in the 1st Test, becoming only the third Indian opening pair to share a 300-run partnership in Tests. Vinoo Mankad – Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956) and Virender Sehwag – Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006) are the two other pairs who have done this.

Speaking about the partnership with Rohit, Mayank said, “I would be lying to say that you only have to think about your own game. At times you feel that you are playing well and I can take a chance, but that’s not how it works. You have to be patient. We had a great partnership to lay the foundation and get to 300 runs. The way he (Rohit) dominated the spinners was great to see. Initially the pitch did do a bit with the new ball but when the sun came down it got better and better. As we approached lunch on day two, the ball started keeping low. It started spinning by tea and it is great signs for us.”

Speaking about what can be expected on Day 3, he said, “They (Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) have been bowling in great areas, kept pressure and bowled great lines. But definitely the wicket has changed and if it plays like it is playing now, they will get a lot of purchase.”

South Africa ended the day at 39/3, with Ashwin and Jadeja accounting for the wickets, after India declared their innings at 502/7.