India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team members leave the field at the end of the third day of the 2nd cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo)

The series-decider in Cape Town is replete with symbols. It’s where, four years ago, Virat Kohli embarked on world conquest; it’s where Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut four years ago; it’s where India have twice come tantalisingly close to securing their first series win in South Africa. Should they achieve it this time — the only outpost of the cricketing globe they have never conquered — it could end up defining Captain Kohli and his generation. But should they lose, the series could signal the end of an era. Conversely, if South Africa sustain their turnaround after losing the first Test, it could herald a much-needed resurgence.

As with most deciding fixtures, there is a sense of heightened anticipation. South Africa's tenacity has breathed life into what was forecast as a one-sided series, more so after the visitors steamrolled the hosts in the first Test. South Africa suddenly seem buoyant; they have shed anxiety and fear. "We have a great record here. We are looking forward to it. South Africa's pacers have always enjoyed themselves here," skipper Dean Elgar said before the match.