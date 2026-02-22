India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s IND will take on Aiden Markram’s SA in Ahmedabad

IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action. (FILE photo)

IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will lock horns with Aiden Markram’s South Africa in match 43 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Coming into the high-octane clash, both sides have been unbeaten in the group stage.

Although India has had a fairly easier route into the Super 8s, they have not been tested by quality opposition. In their group stage, the game against Pakistan promised a lot but ended up being a disappointing affair as Pakistan could not throw back any punches. Touted as the second favourites in the tournament, South Africa will give them a run for their money.

Story continues below this ad As per the Proteas themselves, they arguably already played the game of the tournament against Afghanistan in a double super over game, which Markram’s side got on the winning side, which was a huge confidence booster for them. However, they will be very well aware of the threat the Indian side will pose with their power-packed batting line-up and all-rounded bowling attack. SCROLL BELOW FOR UPDATES FROM IND VS SA MATCH Live Updates Feb 22, 2026 01:50 PM IST India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs South Africa match. It is going to be a cracking contest, isn't it? The wicket has been flat at Ahmedabad in this tournament thus far, and if it were to be the same today, given the power hitting that is available in both sides, we might have a cracking contest on our hands. Sit back, enjoy, and relax. Stay with us for all the live updates. Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence India's players and coaches run during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (PTI Photo) In a press conference in Ahmedabad, a reporter used a provocative metaphor by asking if India’s top-order batting was a "bomb" that had yet to explode. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, though initially bemused by the imagery—which contrasted sharply with the city's peaceful association with Mahatma Gandhi's charkha—responded with poise and wit. He dismissed the notion of an "unexploded" lineup by highlighting that the team had already been consistently posting formidable totals of 190 and 200 runs. (Read more from Sandip G)

