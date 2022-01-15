India vs South Africa U-19 World Cup Live Score: Early blow for India

One eye on Cup, one on IPL auction buzz

There is a pot of gold not at the end of the rainbow but right there at the start, winking at the teenagers, even as they embark on the Under-19 World Cup campaign. The razzmatazz of the IPL is just around the corner with the auction in February, scheduled to be held a few days after the final. How do the young India cricketers, with the awareness that performances in one tournament can open the pathway to another, handle the pressure of quick fame and potential big money? (READ MORE)