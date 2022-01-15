India vs South Africa U-19 World Cup Live Score: Early blow for India

India vs South Africa U-19 World Cup Live Score: Yash Dhull captains the Indian side as they begin their ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2022 campaign in Guyana with a Group B clash against South Africa. Dhull will hope to join an illustrious list of names – including Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw – to have led India to victory in this competition. The Indians head into the U-19 WC with a victory in the under-19 Asia Cup. India have only once failed to make it past the group stage at an U-19 and enter as the favourites to go all the way.
India Squad: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.
South Africa Squad: George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.
Harnoor Singh is trapped in front by Aphiwe Mnyanda for 1 off 3 balls. Aphiwe Mnyanda bowls an in-angling length ball on the stumps. Harnoor Singh moves across to defend and is beaten on the inside edge. IND: 7/1 after 2 overs
Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh are at the crease. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is on strike. Matthew Boast will open the attack. LET"S PLAY
Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree, George Van Heerden(c), Andile Simelane, Kaden Solomons(w), Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe MnyandaSouth Africa U19 have won the toss and have opted to field.
There is a pot of gold not at the end of the rainbow but right there at the start, winking at the teenagers, even as they embark on the Under-19 World Cup campaign. The razzmatazz of the IPL is just around the corner with the auction in February, scheduled to be held a few days after the final. How do the young India cricketers, with the awareness that performances in one tournament can open the pathway to another, handle the pressure of quick fame and potential big money? (READ MORE)
The tournament's bio-bubble has not been breached yet but the Zimbabwe and Pakistan squads have already been hit by COVID-19. Scotland replaced New Zealand in the competition after the 1998 runners-up decided to withdraw due to quarantine restrictions for minors back home.
Future stars will get their big stage to shine when the ICC U-19 World Cup begins on Friday with record four-time champions India being firm favourites to clinch another title. India is in Group B while the second most successful team in the competition, Australia, is in Group D. Bangladesh, which had upset the mighty India to win its maiden U-19 World Cup trophy in South Africa two years ago, is placed in Group A.
A day after the completion of a riveting Test series, the teenagers from the respective countries will face-off against each other at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Hello and a warm welcome to the Group B clash between India and South Africa. The Indians are the most consistent side in the history of the tournament, having won the title four times (2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018).