India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Bumrah gets the breakthrough, IND need 5 wickets to win

Virat’s cover drive: ‘His strength is also his weakness’

For 10th successive overseas Test innings, Virat Kohli got out, chasing deliveries outside off stump. After the day’s play, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour suggested that the skipper needed to be more judicious in terms of picking the balls.

If Lungi Ngidi had induced Kohli to play away from his body in the first innings, this time it was the rookie pacer Marco Jansen who got him. On both occasions, Kohli had played himself in and was looking to be in control. For two years on the spin, India’s best batsman failed to score a Test hundred. If the pandemic-hit 2020 had very little long-form cricket, Kohli played 11 Tests in 2021. (READ FULL STORY)