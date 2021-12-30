India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Bumrah gets the breakthrough, IND need 5 wickets to win
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Match Score, IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India take on South Africa on the final day of Boxing Day Test in Centurion.
Updated: December 30, 2021 2:27:29 pm
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: South Africa begin Day 5 at 94 for 4, chasing a stiff 305-run target in the first Test against India. Skipper Dean Elgar kickstarts proceedings on 52 as the Proteas still need 211 runs on the final day to win the match. Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as the visiting team was all out for 174 in the second innings. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took four wickets apiece while Lungi Ngidi got two wickets for South Africa. India had bowled South Africa out for 197 after making 327 in their first innings.
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Score Updates: India are on the brink of win against South Africa on the final day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.
If Shami wouldn’t get you, Bumrah will
A compelling case could be made of the phalanx of India’s bowlers as the most lethal in the world now. The year began with them—even without Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami—out-bowling their Australian counterparts Down Under, before they put to shade England’s group, and by the end of this year, they out-bowled South Africa’s pace pack at their fortress. If their coming of age have been unfolding in the last few years, this year has been their tour de force, when they made a resounding statement that, in their current form, they are the most dangerous in the world. (READ FULL REPORT)
A length ball from Boom and it nips back just enough in from outside off and hits Dean Elgar on the pads. Elgar is going to review this. Ultra edge reveals nothing. What about ball tracking? Three reds and it's gone! SA: 130/5 after 50.5 overs.
Elgar gets the measure of Bumrah and gets two boundaries in the over. The first one is a bit streaky towards third man and the next is towards deep square. SA: 126-4
Elgar survives on 63 as Shami fails to cling on to the ball of his own bowling. Unlucky Nelson doesn't strike. SA: 111/4 after 45.4 overs
The mindset for the Proteas today must be a target of 200 with 6 wickets in hand, not 305. That's achievable with enough overs. Can the batsmen stick around? First hour will decide which team is in good position. Important first hour for both teams. SA: 105/4 after 43 overs
Temba Bavuma plays a crisp cover drive off Jasprit Bumrah. The sound of the bat on the ball was just cricketing perfection. A boundary for Elgar in the 2nd over and a boundary for Bavuma in the 3rd over. 200 required to win.
The Indians are on time and out at the center. Kohli sets the fields, and it is Bavuma who will take strike against Bumrah for the last ball of the over that couldn't be bowled yesterday. Quietly played SA: 94/4 after 41 overs
Asian teams have lost each of the 11 previous Tests they have played in Centurion. Can India change the script?
Only two instances of a team scoring 200+ on the fifth day to win a Test in SA
214 Eng v SA Joburg 1909/10
203 Aus v SA Cape Town 2001/02
“We didn’t; pick this ball!” Suddenly, just as the South African chase was about to begin, R Ashwin said those words and started to walk towards the umpires. In the background, Virat Kohli started to walk too, saying, “We were never given the option to pick the ball”. The umpires agreed and called the fourth umpire to come over with the box set of the new balls.
The convention is that the fielding team gets to pick a ball from a box of dozen balls. It appears that R Ashwin is the ball-picker for India. Even as one of his teammates said something (not clear what he said,) Ashwin quickly said in Hindi, “bolna mat!” (Don’t say) and one assumes it meant don’t say that to the umpire. (READ FULL STORY)
For 10th successive overseas Test innings, Virat Kohli got out, chasing deliveries outside off stump. After the day’s play, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour suggested that the skipper needed to be more judicious in terms of picking the balls.
If Lungi Ngidi had induced Kohli to play away from his body in the first innings, this time it was the rookie pacer Marco Jansen who got him. On both occasions, Kohli had played himself in and was looking to be in control. For two years on the spin, India’s best batsman failed to score a Test hundred. If the pandemic-hit 2020 had very little long-form cricket, Kohli played 11 Tests in 2021. (READ FULL STORY)
A dogged partnership needed something special to break. Virat Kohli handed over the ball to Jasprit Bumrah and he did the rest. A well-set Rassie van der Dussen, who had faced 64 balls by then, could do nothing to that Bumrah special.
The previous delivery provided the set-up, bowled from closer to the stumps and a little fuller. Van der Dussen had played it towards cover. Then, Bumrah went a little wide of the crease, bowled on length, the angle-switch forcing the deception. The batsman thought he had the line covered and shouldered arms, only to see the ball breaking back sharply to hit the top of off stump. Even for a set batsman, it was unplayable, but that’s what Bumrah does, opening up the game for India. This time, he did it to break a gritty 40-run third wicket partnership between Dean Elgar and van der Dussen, bowling what was the Ball of the Match yet. (READ FULL STORY)
India’s experienced middle-order trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t scored big runs for a couple of years now and ended 2021 with a top score of 48 across their six knocks in the Centurion Test. Their dismissals in the second innings on Wednesday were a mix of the disappointingly familiar and the shockingly uncharacteristic. (READ FULL STORY)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion. India are six wickets away from a win while South Africa rely on Dean Elgar or rain to get the 211 runs on the final day to win the match. Stay tuned for all the live action right here.