India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Rabada removes Thakur for 10

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score: India lost and regained control of the first test Tuesday by bouncing back from a batting collapse of seven wickets for 55 runs to bowl South Africa out for 197 on the third day. That gave Virat Kohli’s team a 130-run first-innings lead. It had stretched that to 146 by reaching 16/1 in its second innings at stumps on a day when 18 wickets fell — all to fast bowlers — and no fans were allowed to be there to see it because of Covid-19.
The entire second day of the test was lost to rain but the match had still progressed rapidly at Centurion after an extended third day to make up the time and overs lost to the weather. At the end of it, India was in a position for a series lead that might give the top-ranked test team the impetus for a long-awaited first test series win in South Africa.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
OUT! Rabada gets the breakthrough for South Africa on Day 4. Marginal extra bounce for Rabada gets the edge off the shoulder of the bat, caught in the slips by Mulder. Cheteshwar Pujara comes in place of Thakur. IND are 34/2 after 13 overs
Shardul Thakur hits Marco Jansen for the first SIX of this innings.That's a great shot in a crrucial session for India. IND are 28/1 after 10 overs.
The Proteas lose their first review on Shardul Thakur (4*) after an unsuccessful appeal for LBW by Marco Jansen. Jansen's delivery comes in sharply & Shardul catches it high on the pads. IND are 22/1 after 8 overs.
KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur come to the crease to kickstart Day 4 for India. Rabada opens attack for South Africa. Rahul kickstarts the day on a good note, with a boundary in the very first over. IND are 22/1 after 7 overs.
Fast bowlers reigned across time zones in the Southern Hemisphere on Tuesday. First in Melbourne, and then in Centurion, the sound of balls crashing into stumps, thudding into pads and smocking bat-edges narrated the tale of how much leather dominated willow. As many as 24 wickets fell on the day – 18 in Centurion alone – and all of them to pace. (READ FULL STORY)
While Shami has grown in stature, his journey from Sahaspur to the Indian dressing room has seen a lot of ups and downs as he went through injuries, dip in form, criticisms, and personal issues as well. But it was his passion and the continued guidance under former India head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun that kept his passion alive.
In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Arun had recalled how Shami was literally down in the dumps and had even thought of quitting the game.
On Tuesday at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Mohammed Shami became only the fifth Indian fast bowler to reach 200 Test wickets, scything through the South African batting line-up and claiming 5/44 from 16 overs. Kagiso Rabada was his 200th scalp.
“Mein toh line pakad ke rakha tha (I was bowling on a consistent line),” he told reporters. “Pace doesn’t matter much in modern-day cricket. My focus is always on hitting the right area. Today also, I just targeted the right areas,” he elaborated. “Test cricket is not rocket science. But to play Test cricket you have to know the conditions and adjust your line and length accordingly. It rained yesterday. It was different today. The pitch had the zip. It was imperative to hit the right area and control your line and length. I was hitting the right length,” said Shami. (READ FULL STORY)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between South Africa and India in Centurion. India took a 146-run lead after rain played spoilsport on Day 2. Stay tuned for live score, updates and highlights of the match right here.