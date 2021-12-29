India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Rabada removes Thakur for 10

India vs South Africa Match Live Score:

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score: India lost and regained control of the first test Tuesday by bouncing back from a batting collapse of seven wickets for 55 runs to bowl South Africa out for 197 on the third day. That gave Virat Kohli’s team a 130-run first-innings lead. It had stretched that to 146 by reaching 16/1 in its second innings at stumps on a day when 18 wickets fell — all to fast bowlers — and no fans were allowed to be there to see it because of Covid-19.

The entire second day of the test was lost to rain but the match had still progressed rapidly at Centurion after an extended third day to make up the time and overs lost to the weather. At the end of it, India was in a position for a series lead that might give the top-ranked test team the impetus for a long-awaited first test series win in South Africa.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi